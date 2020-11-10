'Train To Busan' Sequel 'Peninsula' To Be Showcased In Theatres In India; Details Here

On November 10, Monday, Zee Studios and Cross Pictures announced that the South Korean zombie thriller Peninsula, directed by Yeon Sang-ho, is slated to be released in Indian cinemas on November 27, according to a report by The Press Reporter. The film Peninsula is the sequel to the 2016 hit zombie film Train to Busan, also directed by Yon. The decision to release the movie in India came after a few days of the Maharashtra government allowing the reopening of theatres and multiplexes outside the coronavirus containment area from November 5.

The Peninsula, which was a major hit at the Korean box office when the country’s theatres resumed activity following the COVID-19-inspired lockdown, was featured in Train to Busan four years after the zombie train outbreak. The film Peninsula cast includes Gang Dong-win and Lee Jung-Hyun. The movie follows an ex-soldier, who along with his team, is sent to retrieve a truck filled with the wastelands of the Korean peninsula where zombies and rogue militias are inhabited.

Yeon said that he had visualized what Korea would look like after the train outbreak in Train to Busan and what kind of scenario would unfold. In a statement, the director said that it was the culmination of all the anticipation from fans across the world. He said that he wanted to tell the story of modern people who lived in a rational society and how they would react to a new world covered in barbarism and the opposite of humanism, according to the report.

According to the CEO of Zee Studios, Shariq Patel, Korean films have a huge fan following in India and passing on the popularity of its predecessor, the Peninsula has promised to bring that experience to the top. Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, CEO of Cross Pictures, said that they were thrilled to collaborate with Zee Studios to distribute Korean film in India and felt that it was very much like Yeon Sang-ho in the Peninsula. He said they hoped that it would be a great cinema experience for Indian audiences to get out of a long lockdown, according to the report.

Peninsula was declared as an official Cannes Film Festival 2020 selection and was set for its world premiere on the iconic Film Gala, which could not be held in its original form in the wake of the epidemic.

