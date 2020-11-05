What Time Does 'Wayne' Release On Amazon Prime Video? Find Out

Amazon Prime video recently released the trailer for its new series Wayne. The hit series found a new home in Amazon Prime after being kicked out of YouTube Red, despite the success of its first season. When Wayne season 1 was released on YouTube Red, the first episode of the show was watched more than 10 million times in less than a week. The streaming numbers of the show made it seem like it would definitely be renewed for a second season, but that did not happen. But the series was fortunately picked up by Amazon Prime.

Wayne Release date 2020

What time does Wayne release on Amazon Prime video?

Wayne will release on November 6 on Amazon Prime Video. Like all other shows and films on the platform, Wayne release time is expected to be 12 AM PT, which is 3:00 am ET. For the Indian audience, Wayne series on Amazon Prime Video is expected to be around 12:30 pm on November 7. In the United Kingdom, it will release at 8:00 am. However, the timings are subject to change, hence, fans can expect last-minute changes.

Wayne series: What is it about?

According to its IMDb page, Wayne is an action-comedy series created by the Deadpool and Zombieland writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. They are both serving as the executive producers on the show. The righteous Wayne along with his girlfriend Del is now on a road trip to reclaim what's rightfully his.

The tale of Wayne and his righteous adventures can be as bloody as it is gritty. Wayne sets out on a dirt bike with his new crush Del to take back the 1978 Pontiac Trans Am which was stolen from his father before he died. Hence, it is Wayne and Del against the world.

Wayne on Amazon Prime Video: The cast

Wayne stars Mark McKenna as Wayne and Ciara Bravo. He was previously seen in Sing Street. Big Time Rush’s Ciara Bravo is playing Del. Joshua J. Williams has a reoccurring role as Orlando. The show quickly became an unexpected hit of 2019 and fans were shocked to see that it was cancelled. In a similar incident, the popular YouTube Red series Cobra Kai departed from the platform and found a new home on Netflix.

