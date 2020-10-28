Jennifer Hudson’s ‘Respect’ Delayed By 7 Months, MGM Shuffles Movie Release Date Again

The production company MGM has now delayed the release of the late singer, Aretha Franklin's biopic called Respect to seven more months. The delay in the release of the biographical movie Respect was done due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. MGM has thus shifted the release from January 15 to August 13. Jennifer Hudson who plays the titular role in the film had earlier won the Oscar as a supporting actress in Dreamgirls. She was personally chosen by Franklin before she passed away in 2018 at the age of 76.

Jennifer Hudson's RESPECT delayed to August 13th

Late singer-songwriter Aretha Franklin's biographical drama movie Respect is named after her 1967's hit song called Respect. The film was originally scheduled to be released in August this year but due to the pandemic, the release date was shuffled to January 15 next year (around the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend). According to the recent major shuffling of movies' release dates, Respect was thus postponed for August 13, 2021. The studio even shifted Alicia Vikander starrer Tomb Raider 2 from its March release date as well. Take a look at the teaser trailer of the movie where Hudson could be seen performing the iconic song Respect.

MGM Studios has only released the teaser trailer of the movie Respect. Jennifer Hudson has been gathering a lot of praises for her portrayal as the legendary singer Aretha Franklin. Respect will be following the late iconic singer’s journey from singing at her father’s church to becoming one of the most legendary singers in the world. Along with Jennifer Hudson, Respect cast includes Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Marlon Wayans, Queen Latifah, Marc Maron, Mary J. Blige, Tate Donovan, Tituss Burgess, and Sky Dakota Turner. Respect release date is now shifted to August 13, 2021. The screenplay is penned by Tracey Scott Wilson.

Singer Aretha Franklin herself was guiding the production of this biopic till 2018. But unfortunately, she passed away the same year. The legendary singer passed away due to pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. During her long and successful career in the music industry, Aretha Franklin had won 18 Grammy Awards. She has been nominated 44 times for the prestigious honour.

