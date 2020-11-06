Red Dead Redemption: When Is Red Dead Redemption 3 Coming Out?

Developed by Rockstars, Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on Google Stadia, PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows for all its gamers. Set in Texas north of the Rio Grande, many players find RDR2 unique and intriguing. There is no doubt as to the popularity of the game because it is quite evident of the whopping collections received right after the launch of the game. While the players are enjoying the game to the fullest, they are confused about "Red Dead Redemption 3 release date" and when is it coming out. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | How To Dual Wield In RDR2 Online? Learn To Unlock, Buy Second Holster And More

When is Red Dead Redemption 3 coming out

According to the recent report by ScreenRant, players can expect the popular game series Red Dead to have a third edition coming. Nevertheless, one can hardly guess the Red Dead Redemption 3 release date. There are several reports that point towards the impossibility of a third sequel, however, one cannot ignore a major reason behind the developers might roll out another sequel.

Also Read | Best horse in RDR2 online: Where to buy the best horse in Red Dead Redemption 2 online?

In the year 2018, co-founder of Rockstar, Dan Houser said in an interview with Vulture that the organisation will make Red Dead Redemption 3 only if RDR2 goes sold out. Also, it is not hidden that the game's opening weekend sales were record-breaking, and incurred a whopping sale of $725 million in the first three days. So, expecting RDR3 is not a lost dream for the fans. With Houser's statement about the game's future also says a lot.

Also Read | Red Dead Redemption 2 Dinosaur Bones Locations: List of all 30 locations

Nevertheless, it seems that the game currently does not have anything more to add in the plate. And, looking at how Rockstar took its time to announce GTA 6. The announcement of RDR3 is quite afar, and release might be years. Players can still enjoy the RDR2 game which is available on various platform, but one must not expect the developers to announce Red Dead Redemption 3 release date any time soon (or at least for 2 to 3 years).

Also Read | Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation 4 cheats: All 37 cheats for you