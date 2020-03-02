'The Witcher' Season 2 Will NOT Have Mark Hamill Vesemir, Makers Confirm

Ever since the makers released the much-awaited series of The Witcher on Netflix, fans are already excited about The Witcher season 2. And a recent update from the makers seems to have been receiving mixed reviews from fans. The makers have gone on to reveal the actor who will be playing the role of Vesemir in The Witcher season 2 and it's not Mark Hamill.

The makers recently revealed that Kim Bodnia has been roped in for the role of Vesemir in The Witcher season 2. The announcement was made on their Twitter handle a couple of days ago. Fans, on the other hand, wanted Star Wars actor Mark Hamill to play the role of Vesemir as there were rumours about him starring in the show. Check out the official tweet below.

Introducing Vesemir: Kim Bodnia will play the Continent's oldest and most experienced Witcher in Season 2 of #TheWitcher. pic.twitter.com/HAmYciZ5K4 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 28, 2020

The news has been receiving mixed reviews by fans as some are very happy about Kim Bodnia playing the new character and the others still in the hope of Mark Hamill to star in the sequel of The Witcher. Before the revelation, it was rumoured that Mark Hamill was approached for the role of Vesemir in The Witcher season 2, but there were no official reports about the same. Take a look at a few fan reactions to the news that was announced by the makers of The Witcher.

booooo!!!



we wanted mark hamil!!! — The Trash Can! (@Gstut1) February 28, 2020

Excellent choice. Can’t wait to see Vesemir in action. pic.twitter.com/Dp1jPPMYfo — Jeri (@SpaceChozo) February 28, 2020

I am so happy with this casting pic.twitter.com/dNxjniQ5fR — Gabriel Braga (@Yubeast12) February 28, 2020

damn Mark Hamill wouldve been really good as Vesemir — nuts (@shurnCK) February 28, 2020

