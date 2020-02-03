How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher' From 'The Witcher' Became An Unexpected Hit For Netflix

Netflix's The Witcher has become one of the most popular shows from the streaming platform, outperforming other acclaimed series such as Black Mirror and Stranger Things. While The Witcher was always expected to be a success, thanks to the beloved novels and games that came before the show, no one expected Toss A Coin To Your Witcher to become a viral hit. The song that is sung by Jaskier in the show, is currently one of the most trending songs in the world, with the official soundtrack having several millions of views.

Netflix never expected Toss A Coin To Your Witcher to become a hit

The Witcher, which made its premiere on Netflix back in December of 2019, follows the story of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), who is a monster hunter on a quest to find a girl who would become his adoptive daughter Princess Ciri (Freya Allan). In one of the early episodes of the first season, Geralt and his bard companion, Jaskier, are captured by a group of outcast elves. Eventually, Geralt manages to persuade the elven leader to let him and his companion leave unharmed.

The adventure gives Jaskier the inspiration to create the song, Toss A Coin To Your Witcher. However, the lyrics of his song completely skewed the truth of the events, basically turning the song into propaganda for the witcher, Geralt. The song was one of the major reasons for The Witcher Season 1's massive success.

Similar to how Baby Yoda promoted The Mandalorian, the fanfare behind the song became a means of free marketing for The Witcher, which led to the show's boom in popularity.

Toss A Coin To Your Witcher already has hundreds of fan covers, with many of them having millions of views themselves. Quite evidently, Netflix was unaware of the hidden gem that they had, as they only officially released the song a month after The Witcher's premiere.

Back in December of 2019, Sonya Belousova, the composer for the song, had announced that the soundtrack for The Witcher had been completely produced. However, Netflix did not expect Toss A Coin To Your Witcher to become one of the biggest selling points of The Witcher, which is why they took so long to finally release the soundtrack.

