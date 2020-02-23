'The Witcher' Reveals New Cast Members As Production For Season 2 Begins

Netflix's adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's fantasy saga The Witcher is getting another season at the streaming service. Production for season 2 of the fantasy epic has already commenced in the U.K., and it is expected to drop on Netflix in 2021. The exact release date of season 2 is yet to be announced. However, Netflix has announced seven new cast members joining The Witcher for season 2 as well as the characters they will be essaying. The list of characters to be introduced is expected to hint at what the next season may hold for the Geralt of Rivia.

Several new characters confirmed

Henry Cavill will be returning in season two as the lead playing the witcher, Geralt of Rivia. Season 2 will also see the return of Anya Chalotra who plays the sorceress Yennefer and Freya Allen as Ciri. Also returning will be Joey Batey as the fan-favourite Jaskier.

The new cast for season 2 includes Yasen Atour who will be playing Coen, Agnes Bjorn who has been cast as Vereena, a very powerful Bruxa (vampire). Paul Bullion most widely known for his role in Peaky Blinders will play Lambert while Young Wallander has been cast as Eskiel.

Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones has been confirmed to play Nivellem, a cursed monster whose story is very similar to that of the Beast from Beauty and the Beast.

The series will be directed by Stephen Surjik who was a part of the Umbrella Academy, he will be responsible for episode 1 and 2 of season 2. Sarah O'Gorman will be in charge of episodes 3 and 4 while Ed Bazalgette is tasked with directing episodes 5 and 8. Lastly, Geeta V. Patel will be directing episodes 6 and 7.

Other returning cast includes MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper as Murta, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina.

