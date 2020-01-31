'The Witcher' Series Has Three Confusing Plot Holes In Season 1

Rated Netflix's most loved show, The Witcher won many hearts. Henry Cavill, who is well-known for playing the character of Superman in many recent DC movies, is seen playing the leading role of Geralt of Rivia. The show has been a little confusing because events don't unfold in a continuous timeline on the show. But, there are many plot holes in the Netflix original series.

The Parasite only infects three

At some point during the Battle of Sodden Hill, Fringilla released a box of magical black worms into the fort. Later in the episode, the viewers got to see that worms make their way into the earholes of some people defending the fort, controlling their actions and causing them to betray their allies. However, the point to notice here is that the box was jammed packed with such deadly worms but they only took control of three people, instead of all. Had that not been the case, Frangilla would have won the battle without breaking a sweat.

The Doppler's leaves his mission

After Ciri escapes, a wicked doppler who can transform himself into anyone's appearance is sent to bring her back to Cahir. The doppler somehow successfully locates and captures her. But later in the episode, he runs away by taking her form instead of delivering Ciri to Cahir and gets himself kidnapped by Cahir's forces. The doppler could have easily delivered Ciri but fans still do not know the real reason behind doppler's change of mind.

The hug in the end

The entire series was built on Ciri and Geralt's entangled fate and that they have to be with each other by the Law of Surprise. The entire series helped the viewers to understand the characters and their lives deeply. But to Ciri, Geralt is a new personality whom she does not know at all.

In the end scene, Ciri is shown running away from the house where she was taking shelter. When Geralt arrives at the place, he runs to find her and she suddenly appears and hugs him which is a lot confusing as season one ends at the very moment.

