What Happened To Carly From 'Teen Mom'?

The second half of Teen Mom Season eight recently made its premiere just a few days ago on March 17, 2020. However, it seems like fans will no longer be hearing about Carly, who is Catelynn Lowell first daughter. For those out of the loop, Carly was Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s first child, who they gave up for adoption when they were teenagers.

Why Teen Mom's Carly will no longer be mentioned in season eight

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Catelynn Lowell opened up about her relationship with Carly. Catelynn Lowell stated that Carly would not be featured on the show as frequently as she had been before. She added that while Carly was still a part of her life, she could not meet her as often, as this season was shot between her visitation period.

However, Catelynn assured her fans that Carly was very much still a part of her life, even if she did not get to meet her. Catelynn told the entertainment portal that Carly was an integral part of her story, so when things come up on camera, she would talk about her as much as she could. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra recited their adoption story all the way back in the first season of 16 and Pregnant. After they told fans about Carly's adoption, her parents were contacted and a visitation schedule was set up.

Which is why Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra meet their first daughter whenever they can during Summer. However, Catelynn also revealed that Carly's adoptive parents were very protective and did not want her on TV. Catelynn stated that Carly's parents were not a part of any TV show and they liked their privacy. Catelynn added that she respected their boundaries and would only include Carly in her story whenever necessary. Due to these reasons, Carly will not be seen in this season of Teen Mom.

