Shraddha Kapoor's Debut 'Teen Patti' Featured H'wood Star Ben Kingsley; Learn More Trivia

Shraddha Kapoor, the daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. She is currently on cloud nine after the success of her recent film, Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Chhichhore, Aashiqui 2, Street Dancer 3D and more.

Shraddha Kapoor made her way into the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s thriller drama, Teen Patti (2010). Along with Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley, Madhavan, and Raima Sen in lead roles. Shraddha played a supporting role in the film. The plot of the film revolves around a mathematics professor, played by Bachchan, who is trying to write a thesis on probability and relates it to the Indian card game of Teen Patti. Here are some lesser-known facts about Shraddha Kapoor’s debut film, Teen Patti.

Lesser-known facts about Shraddha Kapoor’s debut film, Teen Patti

The director, Leena Yadav took two years to finalize the script with her co-writer, Shivkumar Subramaniam.

When Director Leena Yadav was asked about the similarity of her movie to 21 (2008), she responded by saying that her script was written before 21 (2008). However, Yadav did admit her script was inspired by the real-life incident of the MIT Blackjack Team, on which 21 (2008) was based too.

Production designer, Ayesha Punvani created gambling dens in places like abandoned train yards, dockyards, abandoned factories, mills that have been shut down, and an ice factory.

Initially, Arshad Warsi was supposed to be a part of this movie, but as the shooting dates had changed, and Arshad was unable to accommodate them, he was replaced with R. Madhavan.

R. Madhavan was very excited to work with Amitabh Bachchan and was reportedly thankful for Arshad Warsi declining the role, as it was Madhavan's long-cherished dream to be in a full-fledged role with Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan had the entire climax re-written, as he felt that it revolved around the younger leads and not on him. He asked the makers to re-write his role.

Ever since Gandhi (1982), Ben Kingsley wanted to feature in a Hindi movie. It took him twenty-seven years before he got signed for Teen Patti.

