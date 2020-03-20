Teen Janhvi Kapoor Walks Arm-in-arm With Dad At A Fashion Show In This Flashback; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor turned 23 recently and was seen last seen in a Netflix original, Ghost Stories. Janhvi is one of the most promising actors of this generation and is also is quite active on social media. Recently, Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram to share a video of a young Janhvi Kapoor as she walks arm-in-arm with dad Boney Kapoor at a fashion show. Take a look at the clip here.

Flashback Friday: Lil Janhvi Kapoor walks arm-in-arm with dad at a fashion show

In the flashback video shared by Viral, young Janhvi Kapoor can be seen walking into the fashion show with her father Boney Kapoor. In the flashback, Janhvi is seen adorning a blue one-piece dress as she holds her father's hand and goes into the show. In the video, Boney Kapoor is seen in a black shirt and is seen talking to someone on a phone. Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor are seen entering the fashion show of designer Manish Malhotra.

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, a lot of other stars were also seen in the clip. Stars like Preity Zinta, Uday Chopra, Nandita Mahtani, Dino Morea, Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were seen in the video. In the flashback, Preity Zinta is seen in blue salwar suit. Uday Chopra is in a grey suit and Dino Morea was seen in a white suit. Imran Khan is seen in a diamond checked sweater and he is seen talking about how it was his first time at the ramp. With him, now-wife Avantika Malik was also seen. She is adoring green attire and is seen talking about her first experience on the ramp.

