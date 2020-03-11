After Season 3 Finale, Fans Are Anxious To Know What Happened To Miguel On 'This Is Us'?

Season 3 of 'This is Us' has come to an end. However, after the finale, the show's fans were left confused and have more questions. The viewers were expecting a happy ending for Randall and Beth. However, that didn't happen. The episode showed a future revelation in which it was shown that Pearson Clan will be having some dark mysteries further. For instance, in the future peek showing Pearson’s family, everyone is seen huddled around Rebecca’s hospital bed. However, not much particular details were revealed, but watching the scene seems like the family Matriarch is not well and living her final days of life. It is seen that her whole family was there, but not her husband, Miguel. This left the fams anxious, with many wanting to know what happened to Miguel on This is Us?

It is really shocking for the fans that Rebecca's life is at stake and the person closest to her, Miguel, is not beside her. Earlier in Season 3, it was seen that Rebecca met Jack’s brother Nicky, who decides to live his life away from his brother’s family. But in the present scenario, according to the sneak peek, it seems like in the future, he will choose to be a part of the Pearsons family as he can be seen with Rebecca during her dying days. Many of the fans of This is Us are now wondering why Miguel isn't there for Rebecca in the future, and have a feeling that possible Nicky will be taking Miguel's place.

Curious fans who want to know what happened to Miguel on 'This is Us'?

Why is Nicky sitting there and not Miguel? #ThisIsUs — Stacy Ann (@StacyAnn5) April 3, 2019

So did Miguel get Miguel’d...by Nicky?! #ThisIsUs — M I N N I E (@TheMinnieBar) April 3, 2019

Yes! That’s what I was thinking, Nicky came about the same way Miguel did, post passing away. I just have so many questions now lol 😂 — M I N N I E (@TheMinnieBar) April 6, 2019

