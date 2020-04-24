When Was Prince Tribute Filmed? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About It

Prince was an iconic American singer-songwriter. He was known for his eclectic genre-crossing work, flamboyant and androgynous persona, energetic live shows and wide-ranging singing voice. He is also regarded as one of the greatest, versatile and most successful musicians in the history of popular music. The superstar died on April 21, 2016. Recently a tribute to Prince was aired.

Fans enjoyed the tribute to Prince, but were also curious about a few things about the artist. Several fans were curious to know the details about the tribute and had questions like when was the tribute filmed? To all those who are still wondering about when was the tribute for the late singer recorded, here is everything you need to know about it.

When was Prince tribute filmed?

The tribute concert was aired on April 21, 2020. It marked the fourth anniversary of Prince’s demise. The tribute was, however, filmed on January 28, 2020. The mega concert happened just two days after the commencement of 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

The show took place before the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world. Therefore, there were no restrictions about social distancing. Almost all the shows and mega concerts have been cancelled due to the pandemic. In such a situation, pre-filmed concerts like the Prince tribute are being enjoyed by fans all over the world.

The Prince tribute was titled as Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince. The event took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The tribute featured many big names from the music industry like Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Earth, Wind, & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, John Legend, Chris Martin, Miguel, Morris Day and the Time, Princess, Sheila E., St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, the Revolution, and Usher. The tribute also had special appearances by Fred Armisen, Naomi Campbell, Misty Copeland, FKA Twigs and Jimmy Jam.

