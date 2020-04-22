Viral Video Shows College Student Setting Up Her Mom And Professor Via Video Conferencing

Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, schools and education institutions are now relying on technology to conduct the lectures. The teaching is now moved from classrooms to video conferencing apps like zoom. A college student took a surprising advantage of this lockdown and the online lectures when she managed to set up her mom on a blind date with her college professor.

According to a media report, a college student named Aly Oliver attempted to set up her single mom with her college professor. The college student then documented all of this into a TikTok video. The video is going viral over social media now. The college student is getting a massive response to her viral video.

She captioned the first clip in her video as “My mom started crushing on my professor during quarantine”. In the first clip, the college student’s mom is seen complimenting her professor. In the second clip too, her mother is seen complimenting the college professor as she practises how she would interrupt the video call with the professor. In the final clip, the college student is seen telling her professor that her parents are divorced and that’s when her mom accidentally walks in. The college student then smoothly introduced the two as they chatted for a bit.

See the viral video here

The college student shared the video on TikTok and it went viral in no time. The viral video has been viewed by more than 9.5 million times. The video has also garnered 2.6 million likes and thousands of comments from viewers all over the world. She also uploaded another video to give everyone an update on the current situation about her mom and professor.

In the video, she says that nothing much is happening between the two as they live in two different states and also the lockdown is happening. She cleared that she is going to insert her mom’s number in her writing as she has nothing to lose now. The college student also praised her professor for not objecting to the video.

