Who Is T-Rex On 'Masked Singer'? Netizens Have Different Theories And Guesses

The Masked Singer started premiering a month ago and the last group is finally performing. One of the contestants that fans are excited to see is T-Rex. T-Rex performs donning a dinosaur costume which is also the shows first dinosaur costume. T-Rex hit the stage on March 11, 2020, and performed on Pink’s hit number So What.

The judges of the show believe that she is not a professional singer. However, they love the energy that the singer brings on stage. Here are a few theories and guesses about who is T-rex on The Masked Singer.

Who is T-rex on The Masked Singer: Theory 1 – JoJo Siwa

Netizens believe that T-Rex is the YouTube dance sensation JoJo Siwa. Siwa has the same energy that T-Rex brings while performing. In addition, the clue package had letter ‘U’ which is making netizens think that she is a YouTube star.

The T-Rex on @MaskedSingerFOX is Jojo Siwa!! I knew before she even started singing 😂 pic.twitter.com/gz72zSafGV — Alycia Mae (@alymae2003) March 12, 2020

T-Rex gives major Jojo Siwa energy especially with all the jumping and high kicks and plus the voice, yep that’s most definitely Jojo from the shoes to the dance moves #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/Jhb95ZW7UH — 𝐜𝐨𝐰𝐛𝐨𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐝 🤠 (@piccoladiamond) March 12, 2020

The T-Rex is @itsjojosiwa don’t even at me because I’m definitely right #MaskedSinger — Dylan Graydon (@Graydon1993) March 12, 2020

ALSO READ| Peter Crouch Addresses Rumours That He's Behind The 'tree' Costume On The Masked Singer

Who is T-rex on The Masked Singer: Theory 2– Liza Koshy

Judge Rohin Thicke along with other netizens think that T-Rex is Liza Koshy. According to Robin, ‘U’ from the clue package stands for YouTube. Also, the clue package has the doubles clues and Liza Koshy is the host of Double Dare.

Okay but @lizakoshy is the t-Rex on the masked singer. — Sarah Pugh (@SarahSmile2214) March 17, 2020

ALSO READ| Alan Johnson's Bizarre Pharaoh Outfit On The Masked Singer Leaves Audience In Splits

Who is T-rex on The Masked Singer: Theory 3 – Maddie Ziegler

Judge Jenny McCarthy and other Twitteratis thought that T-Rex’s energy matches the energy with former Dance Moms star: Maddie Ziegler. Fans are also speculating that the person who discovered her in the clue package could be Sia. As Sia has cast Ziegler in many music videos.

Maddie Ziegler was my first guess for Dinosaur #MaskedSinger — Lex 🌸 (@xtinalexah) March 12, 2020

ALSO READ| "He Looks Fit" Says Rita Ora After Getting 'distracted' On 'The Masked Singer'

Who is T-rex on The Masked Singer: Theory 4 – A Kardashian

Another theory that is prevailing about T-Rex of The Masked Singer is that she is one of the Kardashian sisters. Judge Ken Jeong thinks that it is Kourtney Kardashian. But many fans that the baby doll reference in the clue package could be Stormi and hence T-Rex could be Kylie Jenner.

ALSO READ| T-Pain Relishes In New Success Following ‘Masked Singer’ Win

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.