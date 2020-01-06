The Debate
Alan Johnson's Bizarre Pharaoh Outfit On The Masked Singer Leaves Audience In Splits

Rest of the World News

Alan Johnson surprised everyone by dressing up in a Pharaoh outfit and appearing on live television. Johnson was seen on a reality TV show, The Masked Singer.

Alan Johnson

Labour MP and former Home Secretary Alan Johnson surprised everyone by suddenly dressing up in a Pharaoh outfit on live television. Johnson appeared on the ITV show The Masked Singer. It is a reality show where celebrities try to guess who is wearing the elaborate outfit. After Alan Johnson's appearance, netizens jokingly commented 'western civilization was ending'.

Former Home Secretary turns Pharoh for show on live TV 

As bizarre as the concept of the show sounds what was more unexpected as to see the former Home Secretary of the UK up on stage in a pharaoh outfit. The show also featured  Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Ken Jeong.

Naturally, the internet with its peculiar sense of humour had some very interesting reactions to the incident.

Alan Arthur Johnson is a long-time Labour party politician who was Home Secretary of the UK from June 2009 to May 2010. Before that not only was he a member of Parliament but also held major Cabinet portfolios such as Education Secretary, Health Secretary and Home Secretary. Alan Johnson was born in 1950 and orphaned at the age of 13 when his mother passed away and his dad abandoning the family long ago.

The Masked Singer is a British reality TV that is a part of the Masked Singer franchise and is based on the South Korean version of the show called King of Mask Singer. It premiered on ITV on January 4 2020.

