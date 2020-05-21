Why Did Ben Leave MasterChef Australia? Was Ben Ungermann Arrested? Fans Ask

MasterChef Australia Season 12, also known as MasterChef Australia: Back To Win, premiered last month. Since then it has been a hit with the audience. Masterchef Australia season 12 is one of the most viewed culinary shows in the world that keeps its viewers glued to the screens from start. However, in the latest controversy, MasterChef Australia contestant, Ben Ungermann has abruptly exited the show. Read on to know why did Ben leave Masterchef Australia:

Why did Ben leave Masterchef Australia? Audience puzzled

A few days ago, many contestants on MasterChef Australia have been wondering about the absence of Ben Ungermann from the elimination round. MasterChef judge, Jock Zonfrillo then revealed that Ben Ungermann had to abruptly leave the show due to a “personal matter”. He also added that Ben Ungermann will not be returning to the show now while addressing his absence at the start of the episode.

According to recent reports, Ben Ungermann has been arrested under certain allegations that have no connection with Masterchef Australia. Reportedly, Ben Ungermann has been arrested under allegations of sexual assault. There have also been reports suggesting that the victim in this incident in a 16-year-old girl. Ben Ungermann will allegedly be appearing before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on June 25, 2020.

Reportedly, Ben Ungermann has been charged with not just one but two different cases of sexual assault. The incident, reportedly, took place in Docklands on February 23, 2020. However, many claim that Ben Ungermann was shooting for MasterChef Australia at the time.

Ben Ungermann’s lawyer, Adam Houda recently tweeted that he will be taking care of the case. He did not reveal much about the case but added that the cases against Ben Ungermann will be denied and defended in the court of law. Ben Ungermann’s lawyer also revealed in an interview that Ben Ungermann is “distressed by the charges levelled against him”. He also added that the allegations are “a complete fabrication” and will be “strenuously denied”.

I act for Ben Ungermann.

Allegations against my client are vehemently denied and will be defended. #MasterChefAU — Adam Houda (@LawyerAdamHouda) May 19, 2020

Rumours about Ben Ungermann started doing the rounds in the episode where pop singer Katy Perry had appeared. However, he then appeared in a later part of the same episode which was allegedly filmed earlier. Ben Ungermann is yet to confirm and comment on the same yet but it is confirmed that viewers will not be seeing Ben Ungermann on Masterchef Australia anymore.

