'Masterchef Australia’ Serves Indian Khadvi In Week Four's Pressure Test For Contestants

MasterChef Australia's 12th season also known as MasterChef Australia: Back To Win premiered last month. Since then it has been a hit with the audience. As the show completed its fourth week recently, the last week’s highlight was the pressure test. Chef Helly Raichura challenged the contestants to cook on what looked like a spin on the Indian Khandvi.

Masterchef Australia contestants cook Indian Khandvi

Masterchef Australia’s latest season just wrapped its fourth week. Last week’s most interesting task, however, was the contestants trying to figure out the dish placed in front of them for the Pressure Test. The dish was a continental spin on the Indian khandvi but presented in a different manner. Chef Helly Raichura who has challenged the contestants for the same even called the round as “Pasta not pasta”.

The contestants looked confusingly as they could not figure out what dish it was. However, it was Poh Ling Yeow, Ben Ungermann and Rose who had to cook the dish. It was quite a task as they had to figure out everything on their own at a time when thy were not even sure about the dish placed in front of them.

Masterchef Australia has always showcased Indian cuisine in various seasons of the show through its 12 season journey. However, this time the makers of the show took it to a different level. The making of the ‘Pasta not pasta’ dish was a real challenge for the three contestants who had to make the spin of Indian khandvi. However, the hilarious part was when the contestants struggled to pronounce asafoetida aka hing while naming the ingredient of the Indian khandvi.

