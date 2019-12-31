MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria Makes Her Mom’s Favourite Dal Parantha; See Recipe

Pankaj Bhadouria became a household name in the culinary industry after winning the first season of MasterChef India. She is also the first MasterChef Winner worldwide to have an official MasterChef Cookbook published under her name. She has also been the host for various television shows like Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka, Kifayati Kitchen, 3 Course with Pankaj, etc.

Pankaj Bhadouria is also very active on all her social media platforms. She regularly treats her fans to recipes and culinary tricks as well as insights from her personal life. She recently took to social media to share a recipe of a Dal Parantha from her mom’s kitchen.

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadoudria’s Dal Parantha recipe

Pour two tablespoons of olive oil into a pan. Once the oil is heated, add half a tablespoon of cumin seeds, one tablespoon of chopped garlic and five dried red chillies. Mix all the ingredients and sauté them. Once all the ingredients are sautéed well, add two cups of soaked chana dal. You can add salt in this according to your taste along with a half cup of water. Let the whole mixture cook well with a closed lid. Once the dal is cooked well, let it sit and cool down. Once the mixture is cooled well, grind it to form a coarse paste. Additionally, you can add a few tablespoons of chopped green chilli and mint leaves too. Take a small portion of the mixture and place it in the parantha that you have rolled out. Close the parantha to form a pocket holding the mixture in. Make sure that the mixture does not fall out or tear the parantha. Cook the parantha as usual. Pour some olive oil over the parantha while you are cooking it to enhance the taste even more. Now, serve you delicious parantha along with pickle and raita.

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria made these for her mother. In the later part of the video, she even serves some to her mother, who instantly forms a liking for the same. Fans have already started pouring in comments on how they love the recipe.

