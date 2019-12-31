MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria Makes Her Mom’s Favourite Dal Parantha; See Recipe

Pankaj Bhadouria became a household name in the culinary industry after winning the first season of MasterChef India. She is also the first MasterChef Winner worldwide to have an official MasterChef Cookbook published under her name. She has also been the host for various television shows like Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka, Kifayati Kitchen, 3 Course with Pankaj, etc.
Pankaj Bhadouria is also very active on all her social media platforms. She regularly treats her fans to recipes and culinary tricks as well as insights from her personal life. She recently took to social media to share a recipe of a Dal Parantha from her mom’s kitchen.
MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria made these for her mother. In the later part of the video, she even serves some to her mother, who instantly forms a liking for the same. Fans have already started pouring in comments on how they love the recipe.
