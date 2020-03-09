Why Did George Dzundza Leave 'Law And Order'? Read To Know The Reason Behind His Exit

The renowned TV producer and writer Dick Wolf's Law and Order, which first started to air in NBC from the year 1990, created quite a sensation amongst the fans. The show was touted to be one of the first major crime drama which was coupled with a gritty who-dun-it plotline and some realistic performances. The show comprised of detectives on a quest to investigate a crime.

It is not a hidden fact that actor George Dzundza essayed the titular role of NYPD Sergeant Max Greevy in the show. George Dzundza went on to become a household name amongst the fans for his stint on the show. However, the actor soon went on to quit the show after the first season which had left the die-hard fans of the show extremely disappointed.

George Dzundza and Chris Noth were partners on Law and Order #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes pic.twitter.com/dQE3M3a7XZ — Salvation1979 (@chefshorty45) October 2, 2016

Why did George Dzundza leave Law and Order?

The show Law and Order went on for 20 seasons which made it one of the longest-running shows of all times. Reportedly, the first pair of detectives which were essayed by George Dzundza and Chris Noth failed to connect with the masses during the end of the first season. However, according to media reports, George decided to break his collaboration with the show as he failed to connect with the ongoing storyline.

George Dzundza also had some personal issues with the show

George Dzundza revealed in an earlier interview with an esteemed publication that he felt that the stories on the crime show were becoming more 'dragnet-like'. He added that he soon realized that this was not made for him. He also went on to say that this was not what he had signed on to do.

George also hinted that he also had to 'take care of his family' at that phase, probably hinting that he wanted to switch on to meatier opportunities. According to media sources, the actor also had some personal issues with the show. Reportedly, the actor was tired of commuting from Los Angeles to the New York City-based production of the show.

