Holi Wishes For Colleagues: Best Holi Messages To Forward To Your Office Friends & Boss

The 'Festival of Colours', Holi is one of the most joyous and effervescent festivals of the country. The festival also marks the advent of the spring season and signifies the end to all the negativities. Holi is usually rung in by people applying colour to each other's faces.

Holi is also the festival wherein one can send some good wishes to their colleagues

However, the festival marks spreading positivity and warmth amidst each other and this also holds true for your office colleagues. One can also aim to make the day special for their extended family at their workplace. Here are some of the lovely Holi wishes that you can send to your colleagues and boss and wish them.

Here are some of the wishes for Holi which can be sent to your colleagues

Hope your life always remain dipped in hues and blues.

Wish you a very Happy and Colorful Holi!!

Hope your life be like a rainbow filled with colours of love, friendship and happiness.

Happy Holi!!

Let the colours of Holi spread happiness, gaiety, peace and love all around.

Wish you a blessed Holi!

Let the colours of Holi bring cheer and happiness to your life. Red gulal being prosperity and yellow being health.

Happy Holi!

Sending love with red, friendship with pink, wisdom with yellow and new beginnings with green.

Have a colourful and happy Holi!

Neela, peela, hara, gulaabi yeh sab to ek bahaana hain

hame to tumse milne aana hai

Es Holi pe unhe rangne jaana hain..

Dil ne ek baar phir humara kahna mana hain.

Let it go, just colour it red and yellow and green and purple.

Life is letting it go and playing Holi!

Holi tyohar hai Rang aur Bhaang ka

Hum sab yaaron ka

Ghar mein aaye mehmano ka

Gali mein gali walon ka

Mohalle mein mahoul waalo ka

Desh mein deshwalo ka.

Boora naa maano Holi hai Holi hai bhai Holi hai!

