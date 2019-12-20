The Debate
The Debate
Psychologist Wants Nerd-shaming To Be Hate Crime, Netizens Divided

Rest of the World News

The lecturer at the University of East London and a psychotherapist Dr Sonja Falck said that she wants 'Nerd-shaming' to be criminalised because it is harmful.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Psychologist

A psychologist has recently said that she wants 'Nerd-shaming' to be criminalised. The lecturer at the University of East London and a psychotherapist Dr Sonja Falck said during the launch of her book Extreme Intelligence explained that insulting slurs about age, disability, religion, and gender identity caused harm until society stopped turning blind eye to them. Flack also said that the 'N-word' was common parlance in the UK until the 1960s. It was only with the 'benefit of hindsight' and 'academic research' that society has realised how wrong they were. Similarly, the anti-IQ words like 'nerd', 'brainbox', 'geek', 'egg-head', 'dweeb' and 'smarty-pants'.

Netizens call her 'thoughtful' and 'crazy'

Flack's statement drew mixed reactions from the people of the internet, while some believe that it is 'thoughtful' of her to point out the issue while others called her 'crazy' because 'it is not such a big deal'. 

Published:
COMMENT
