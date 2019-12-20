Psychologist Wants Nerd-shaming To Be Hate Crime, Netizens Divided

A psychologist has recently said that she wants 'Nerd-shaming' to be criminalised. The lecturer at the University of East London and a psychotherapist Dr Sonja Falck said during the launch of her book Extreme Intelligence explained that insulting slurs about age, disability, religion, and gender identity caused harm until society stopped turning blind eye to them. Flack also said that the 'N-word' was common parlance in the UK until the 1960s. It was only with the 'benefit of hindsight' and 'academic research' that society has realised how wrong they were. Similarly, the anti-IQ words like 'nerd', 'brainbox', 'geek', 'egg-head', 'dweeb' and 'smarty-pants'.

Netizens call her 'thoughtful' and 'crazy'

Flack's statement drew mixed reactions from the people of the internet, while some believe that it is 'thoughtful' of her to point out the issue while others called her 'crazy' because 'it is not such a big deal'.

I use to get picked on a lot. Someone trying to say being called a geek is a hate crime doesn’t know how it is to be a geek. Most geeks have the power to change the course of history. I think the world could take a lesson from geeks in this case. https://t.co/Oob7u4BbYZ — DirectorDumpling (@MrDumpling1986) December 20, 2019

I am proud to be a nerd and geek! Dr Sonja Falck should "falk off". — 𝑚𝑖𝑑𝑜𝑟𝑖🇨🇦🇯🇵 (@midori_oshii) December 18, 2019

Hey Dr. Sonja Falck...you are nerdy geek. — Robin H (@RobinH89738850) December 20, 2019

The Dungeon & Dragons Club at my old HS really want to see me in jail.



Side Note: Is Dr Sonja the female Doogie Howser? She looks 12. https://t.co/BLuDuGW8qS — hurl (@TheReal_Hurl) December 19, 2019

Dr. Sonja Falck seems to live in a pre-Big Bang Theory world where geek and nerd culture still hides in their parents' basement and isn't more of a mainstream thing 🤔 pic.twitter.com/o4yhn17E42 — Tyler Tronny (@Tronnyverse) December 19, 2019

Dr Sonja should just Falck Off — flash_without_blitz (@4ndr311999) December 20, 2019

Sighhhhhhh, and we have yet another asshole spouting a load of tripe. Yawwwnnn 😑 🙄 Psychology lecturer Dr Sonja Falck wants nerd and smarty-pants to be considered hate crime | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/OiUvD7bfaZ — Caroline (@CeeCee151) December 18, 2019

