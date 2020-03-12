The Debate
Why Did Peter Break Up With Hannah Ann On 'The Bachelor'? Here's How Fans Are Reacting

Rest of the World

'The Bachelor' finale that happened recently featured Peter Webber proposes to the last woman who was left in the competition: Hannah Ann. Read on to know more.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
why did peter break up with hannah ann

The Bachelor finale that happened recently featured Peter Weber proposing to the last woman who was left in the competition- Hannah Ann. However, the duo later split after Peter Weber confessed to Hannah Ann that he has feelings for Madison. The reaction of Hannah Ann took social media by storm when the duo met again at the studio.

Hannah Ann made a huge revelation saying that there were three women involved in their engagement. It was not only Madison and Hannah Ann but she revealed that even Hannah Brown was a part of it. Hannah Ann revealed that Peter Weber reached out for closure to Hannah Brown too.

Here’s how fans reacted:

