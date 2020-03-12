Why Did Peter Break Up With Hannah Ann On 'The Bachelor'? Here's How Fans Are Reacting

The Bachelor finale that happened recently featured Peter Weber proposing to the last woman who was left in the competition- Hannah Ann. However, the duo later split after Peter Weber confessed to Hannah Ann that he has feelings for Madison. The reaction of Hannah Ann took social media by storm when the duo met again at the studio.

Hannah Ann made a huge revelation saying that there were three women involved in their engagement. It was not only Madison and Hannah Ann but she revealed that even Hannah Brown was a part of it. Hannah Ann revealed that Peter Weber reached out for closure to Hannah Brown too.

Here’s how fans reacted:

#theBachelor



PETER NEEDED CLOSURE FROM HANNAH BROWN???? AFTER PROPOSING TO HANNAH ANN???? WHAT IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/SbyaTTEXiC — madz🦋✨💫 (@maddyackerburg) March 11, 2020

ALSO READ| Who Was Eliminated On 'The Bachelor'? Here Is All You Should Know The Latest Episode

Hannah Ann: “My first red flag after our engagement was you reaching out Hannah Brown to find closure.”



Every single person in Bachelor Nation: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/11DL3OMMNJ — The Classy Princess (@xoxo_Starlights) March 11, 2020

ALSO READ| What Happened To Madison On 'The Bachelor'? Here Is What You Need To Know

SO PETER REACHED OUT TO HANNAH BROWN WHILE ENGAGED TO HANNAH ANN AND STILL IN LOVE WITH MADISON???? CHILEEEEEE #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/vVTOoiLocd — luna⁷ (@igjrls) March 11, 2020

ALSO READ| 'Love Island' To 'The Bachelor': Top Dating Shows Other Than 'Splitsvilla' You Can Watch

ALSO READ| Akhil Akkineni Tweets Lyrical Video Of The First Song From 'Most Eligible Bachelor'; See

Peter: I know you’re leaving I just want to tal—



Hannah Ann:pic.twitter.com/BUM7H0gD8L — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 11, 2020

Hannah Ann as soon as she sat down on the couch and looked at Peter #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ECUiJo6shm — Luggage Guy Trent (@BarstoolTrent) March 11, 2020

Hannah Ann preparing to roast Peter #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/nWHK0eKiyv — Chris Harrison's Burner Account (@CHarrisonBurner) March 11, 2020

Live footage of my journey poking fun at Hannah Ann all season to being a full, unabashed Hannah Ann stan willing to riot for her at the drop of a hat #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/VQXb1FQkX0 — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) March 11, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.