Akhil Akkineni Tweets Lyrical Video Of The First Song From 'Most Eligible Bachelor'; See

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde are collaborating for their upcoming Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor. With this film, director Bommarillu Bhaskar has made a comeback to the Telugu film industry after his 2013's Ongole Githa. The film has caught moviegoers' attention since its announcement. The fans of Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde are excited to see this fresh couple sharing screen space.

On March 02, Akhil Akkineni took to his social media account to share the lyrical video of the first song Manasa Manasa from the film. The song is composed by Gopi Sundar and popular singer Sid Sriram has lent his soulful voice to this song. The lyrics of Manasa Manasa are penned by Surendra Krishna.

It is a romantic number and the lyrics mainly focus on first love. In just a few hours, the song is already winning hearts on the internet. Manasa Manasa has already received 249k views.

Here is the tweet shared by Akhil Akkineni:

Here it is #ManasaManasa ! This one makes me smile and radiates positivity. Thank you @GopiSundarOffl for composing this and @sidsriram for bringing it to life. Hope everyone enjoys this as much as me 🙏🏻 https://t.co/r81UhvgZzm @hegdepooja — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) March 2, 2020

The film Most Eligible Bachelor is produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under the banner of GA2 Pictures. The film is featuring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. The film was scheduled to hit the screens in April this year but according to reports, Most Eligible Bachelor is now going to release on May 22.

The film Most Eligible Bachelor went on floors last year. The film has been one of the highly anticipated films starring Akhil Akkineni. The title of the film, as well as the first look of Akhil Akkineni in it, were revealed last month.

