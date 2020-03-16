Worst Cooks In America 2020 Winner: Who Was The Winner Of Season 18?

Worst Cooks in America is one of the most popular shows on the Food Network. The show is an amusingly unique take on the cooking contest genre of reality shows, where 12 to 16 contestants are 'recruited'. These contestants are some of the worst cooks in the country, who are trained by experts over the course of the show to become restaurant-level cooks. The 18th season of Worst Cooks in America recently came to an end on March 08, 2020. Here is a quick look at how the finale of season 18 went down and who won the show's $25,000 cash prize.

Worst Cooks in America 2020 Winner

It’s time for Shannon and Leo to cook like they’ve never cooked before!!! #WorstCooks pic.twitter.com/orT1jqYFEU — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) March 9, 2020

The final episode of Worst Cooks in America Season 18 pitted the last two contestants, Leo and Shannon, against each other for one final cook-off challenge. Both contestants get one free private lesson to cook whatever they want. Leo chooses to cook a Hawaiian fish dish, while Shannon decides to go for a Caribbean fish taco, claiming that she would love to make that dish for her mom.

After their private lesson, the two contestants decide upon their individual menus. Both Leo and Shannon have to make their own restaurant menu and provide the judges with restaurant-level cooking for the finale. The two contestants and face off against each other in three separate rounds. For the first round, the judges claim that Leo's shrimp is rather simple. However, they love the dish's taste and say that it is perfectly cooked. Meanwhile, the judges like Shannon's presentation, but according to them, the dish is too salty, overcooked, and there is too much sauce.

For the second round, the judges enjoy Shannon's presentation once again. However, the judges find her dish too salty. On the other hand, Leo's steak is praised all around the board. But the judges find his creamed spinach to be a little too soupy. For the final round, both the contestants make their signature desserts. After the final tasting, the judges claim that the competition was really close. But in the end, they declare Shannon to be the winner of Worst Cooks in America Season 18.

