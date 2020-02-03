MasterChef India: Cooking Tips To Whip Up A Meal Like A 'Master Chef'

MasterChef is the ultimate show for the audience to learn how to cook restaurant like dishes at home. With artsy and fancy ingredients, the audience learns the use of multiple ingredients and their importance in certain dishes. The current season of MasterChef India judged by Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar has also taught the audience a lot of things. The crowd learns not only by watching the contestants cook, but the tips that the judges give to them also prove to be very useful in the learning process. Here are a few tips to pick up from the MasterChef India.

MasterChef India season 6: Cooking tips to follow

Organise your pantry

When things are organised neatly in one's fridge and pantry helps them find things quickly and save time. Be a nerd when it comes to this and you will end up saving not only hours but also a lot of money. Don't shy away from organising it however you wanted, including naming and dating the drawers and items.

A cup is not always a cup

Since the cup sizes in recipes and in your kitchen usually differ, there are heavy chances that you will end up ruining the recipe. Keep in mind that a cup is not always a cup. It is advised to measure your ingredients by weight and not by volume. This will, in turn, easily organise the quantity of your ingredients.

Strong foundations

Although strong foundations come from books and repetition of knowledge, it also comes from starting your dish on a strong foundation using a good stock. As for browning meat, for the best flavour, let the veggies turn golden brown for the best taste. Know your base correctly before you start.

Time makes the flavour

Keep in mind that there is no point in rushing your dishes. Savour them and let them have the exact time that they need to be cooked to perfection. When you slow cook something to break down the toughness, you will also be repaid with a better flavour. The slow cooking also removes the water that dilutes the flavour of the dish.

Seasoning

Often times, after cooking the dish perfecting, chefs usually goof up with the seasoning. It is important to season the dish as much as it needs but it is also important to make sure that you do not season it too much. Many old chefs follow the rule where the dish starts to taste 'almost salty' and that is where they stop. It is essential to let the seasoning bring out the flavours in your dish.

