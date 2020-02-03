13 Reasons Why Season 4: Here’s Everything That You Should Now About The Teen Drama

The popular teenage drama, 13 Reasons Why will reportedly return with its fourth season, this year. The show has managed to attain huge popularity due to its bold and gritty subject revolving around depression, suicide and many issues faced by teenagers. The fourth season of the show seems to have a lot of interesting things in store for the fans. According to media reports, the fourth season will also be the last season of the show so fans are further excited about it. The first season came out in the year 2017. Since then, the series returned with every year, arriving slightly later than the one before.

Justin Prentice will not be a part of the fourth season

Since the third season came in August last year, the fourth season is expected to arrive in September this year. The cast will reportedly be consisting of the recurring cast members like Dylan Minette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, Ross Butler and Devin Druid. Katherine Langford who essayed the role of Hannah Baker will not be a part of the series from the fourth season.

However, according to media reports, she may appear in the form of a character's hallucinations or flashbacks. Along with Katherine, Justin Prentice who essayed the role of Bryce Walker on the show, will also reportedly not be seen in the latest season, given that his character was killed off in the last season.

Natalia Lander will be an additional cast member in the series

Well, there will reportedly be an addition in the cast members too. Natalia Lander who has earlier appeared in projects like The Middle and Goldie and Bear will be stepping on board as a cast member for the fourth season. She will reportedly be seen from the second episode of the fourth season.

Talking about the plot, the web of lies which Clay, Ani and their friends spun around Bryce's murder will be threatened to unfold. The murderer of Bryce was revealed to be Alex but the culprit was pinned down as Monty. However, Monty's friend Winston appears to be a strong alibi and is expected to try and clear Monty's name in the whole scenario.

