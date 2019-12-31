13 Reasons Why Season 4 On Netflix All Set To Hit The Screens Soon?

Netflix accounts to serve their audience with a huge range of content. Be it a crime, romance or horror, everyone can find what to binge-watch on. 13 Reasons Why is one of the most anticipated and hyped series on Netflix. The series focuses on the issue of bullying and suicidal attempts because of the same. The series has premièred three seasons till now and makers are gearing up for the fourth one.

13 Reasons Why filming and announcement of the season

According to reports, 13 Reasons Why cast and crew completed the filming of its fourth season during the time of their third season release. The third season revolves around Bryce Walker’s death. Netflix hasn't officially spoken about the release date of the show, however, reports suggest that on August 1, 2019, the makers claimed that the series would come back with the fourth season.

13 Reasons Why season 4 reportedly would be the last and final season of the teen drama series. Netflix wanted to end the series but the makers suggested that they will portray the high school graduation of the core cast which would be the ultimate conclusion of the show. The official information regarding the show is yet to be revealed. As per reports by an entertainment portal, many stars from the previous season’s cast would return back in the fourth season including Clay Jensen, Tony Padilla, and Ross Butler.

Ross Butler's video thanking the cast

Ross Butler who plays the character of Zach in the show shared a video on his Instagram on December 20. In the video, he informed his fans about the completion of the filming of season 4 on December 19. He also showed his affection for the show and shared his experience that the show has inspired him to be a better person. He also thanked the cast and crew for the amazing series and time he has spent with them. The actor also announced that Netflix is coming up with the fourth season of the series. He also confirmed that he would be part of the fourth season.

