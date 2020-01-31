Margot Robbie And Her Friends Deal With Break Up In THIS Epic Way

Hollywood actor Margot Robbie has made it clear that nobody should dare to mess with her girl friends. The 29-year-old actor and her friends have found a perfect way to get over a breakup and it includes a lot of eggs. The actor is praised for her roles in films like Suicide Squad and The Wolf of Wolf Street. Margot Robbie is set to reprise her role as notorious DC supervillain. She’ll be playing Harley Quinn again in Birds of Prey that releases this February.

In a recent interview to an entertainment portal, Margot Robbie opened up about her gang’s way of getting over a bad breakup. The actor admitted that she hasn’t done anything as dramatic as DC supervillain Harley Quinn but she has another trick up her sleeve when it comes to dealing with breakups.

She said that she has a wonderful group of friends back in Australia and they have been friends since they were 4 years old. She revealed that whenever a guy broke up with a girl from the group, they would go and egg his car.

Margot spoke about her experience of playing Harley Quinn. While talking about Harley, she said that she can connect with the character’s quirkiness. In the film, her character goes through a breakup and acts in the most unconventional ways that one can imagine to get over it.

Margot Robbie is gearing up for her upcoming release Birds of Prey. She will be seen reprising her role of Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad. The spinoff to Suicide Squad is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020, and the excitement level is through the roof among the fans.

The film will follow Harley Quinn’s story of putting together a gang of killer ladies to bring down a crime lord Black Mask played by Ewan McGregor and protect a young girl. The movie is winning hearts all over the internet since the trailer launch for Margot’s outstanding performance, high octane action sequences and a thrilling plotline.

