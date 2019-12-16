Divyanka Tripathi: When The YHM Actor Stunned Fans With Her Style Game In 2019

Television star Divyanka Tripathi, after a break, resumed shooting for the spin-off of her popular serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein titled Yeh Hai Chahatein. Divyanka has become a household name as her character Ishima has become the audience's favourite. On December 12, the actor shared a BTS picture with her co-star Karan Patel. Donning a rich bridal lehenga, Divyanka created a storm over the internet. Have a look at all the times when she stunned her fans with her impeccable style statements in 2019.

Divyanka Tripathi's best outfits in 2019

Divyanka Tripathi began 2019 with her first inning as an anchor for a reality show. She took to her Instagram to share the big news. She donned a series of glamourous outfits that were much-loved by her fans. Have a look.

Read | Divyanka Tripathi's Recent Look At The Cardiff Film Festival Is Goals

In March, Divyanka stole the show at the Bombay Fashion Week. The actor sported a shimmery pink dress that had frills on both ends. With a neat bun and a clutch in her hand, she looked classy. Divyanka Tripathi captioned the photograph saying, 'it is important to try different things so that you understand and respect people from different walks of life'.

Read | Divyanka Tripathi: Here Are Some Dazzling Gown Looks Of The Actor From Her Instagram Page

Earlier in August, Divyanka shared her happiness, donning a Manish Malhotra lehenga and posing with the designer himself. As part of the caption, she wrote, "ThegreedyCloset", looking stunning in her golden sequin gown.

Read | Anita Hassanandani And Divyanka Tripathi's 'chicken' Connection

Divyanka added another feather to her cap, as she won the Times Power Woman Award in August. She created headlines as not only fans but also popular faces from the industry showered love upon her. Divyanka wore a pink velvet dress and clubbed it with a huge pair of heels.

Read | Divyanka Tripathi's Red Outfit Looks That Can Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.