Divyanka Tripathi's Red Outfit Looks That Can Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi recently resumed her shooting for the spin-off of her popular serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein titled Yeh Hai Chahatein. All IshRa fans seem excited to watch them together back on screen after a while. A couple of weeks back, Divyanka took a break from the show and went for a mini-vacation with husband Vivek Dahiya. The pictures from their vacation grabbed eyes of all her fans. Though she is back from her vacation, it looks like her fans still can't get enough of her stunning pictures. Take a look at some of them:

In the comments section, her fans started pouring in love and appreciated her red-fiery look. Divyanka's previous Instagram posts also show her love for red outfits. Here are some of her red outfit looks in unique styles that robbed hearts of her fans:

