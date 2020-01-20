Ranveer Singh Reveals 'Dil Da Raja' Ammy Virk's Look As Balwinder Singh Sandhu In '83

Actor Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of ace cricketer Kapil Dev in the movie ‘83. The Padmavaat actor has been sharing the first looks of the characters from his upcoming film on his social media account. He recently took to his Instagram and shared a look of Ammy Virk who will be seen essaying the role of Balwinder Singh Sandhu. Check out the look of the actor here.

In the post, Ranveer Singh mentions why this poster reveal is special for him. He wrote that "this one is special to me as our Dil Da Raja Amrinder portrays the role of our beloved coach SANDHU SIR." (sic) He mentions that the ace cricketer coached the entire ’83 movie cast while preparing them for the movie. In the character reveal, Ammy Virk can be seen wearing the white coloured jersey along with a light blue coloured turban and striking a dancing pose.

Balwinder Singh Sandhu was a medium-pace bowler who could swing the ball. He was a right-handed batsman, who played a pivotal role in India winning the World Cup in 1983. Many congratulated the cast of ’83 movie including Ranveer Singh and Ammy Virk for their upcoming film.

About ‘83 movie

’83 is an upcoming sports biography directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Adinath Kothare, Saqib Saleem, Dhairya Karwa, Sahil Khattar, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk. The movie- ‘83 casts Ammy Virk as ace cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu. The plot of the film revolves around Dev's journey of life as well as how he became the captain of the India national cricket team and won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. ‘83 movie is produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is expected to release in three languages including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. ’83 movie is slated to release theatres on April 10, 2020.

