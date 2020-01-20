Ajay Devgn Jubilant As Army, Navy & IAF Chiefs Watch Tanhaji With Him; Here's His Message

Ajay Devgn's 100th film 'Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior' is breaking records at the box-office and there appears to be no stopping it. Besides the audience, the movie has also seemingly managed to catch they eye of the three Chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces as Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh, COAS General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria watched the period war film in Delhi.

'Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji'

Harinder Sikka tweeted a picture of the chiefs with Ajay Devgn from the screening, and replying to it, Ajay Devgn has said that he was "honoured" to spend the evening with the three Chiefs. "Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji," Devgn said on Monday.

Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji.@sikka_harinder https://t.co/kHDCUr4uIM — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 20, 2020

'Tanhaji' entered the Rs 100 crore club in less than a week’s time. The film has been receiving positive responses from critics and audiences alike. The film that also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan has overcome Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak which opened simultaneously, making a highly-anticipated box office clash a 'one-horse race' and it will soon enter the Rs. 200 crore club. Tanhaji has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. In Maharashtra too, the Cabinet is in the talks to make Tanhaji and Chhapaak tax-free.

READ | Saif Ali Khan comes clean on politics of 'Tanhaji', feels the film was 'a dangerous idea'

READ | The three Chiefs of Indian Armed Forces watch Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji', the picture goes viral

Ajay Devgn's Thank you Message

The actor-filmmaker expressed his delight by recording a special video to convey his ‘sincere thanks' after a smashing opening. The Golmaal star urged his fans and followers to spread the message of the sacrifice of 17th Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay posted a video with the hashtags, ‘Tanhaji Unites India' and ‘TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior'. “Hello, I’m Ajay Devgn and I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for the love you have given to Tanhaji. And more and more Indians who live here or abroad, I’d hope they watch the sacrifice of Tanaji Malusare and share it with the world,” Ajay is heard saying in the video.

READ | 'Tanhaji' surpasses lifetime biz of 'Total Dhamaal', earns Rs. 167.45 crore on Day 10

READ | Audience throws coins & hard cash during Ajay Devgn's entry scene in 'Tanhaji'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.