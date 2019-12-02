Shivangi Joshi: When The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Notched Up Her Saree Game

Shivangi Joshi started her career in the TV industry with the 2013 show Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. The actor is popularly known for playing the character of Naira Goenka in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has even received awards for her strong performances. Shivangi is often seen sharing her stunning pictures on her social media handles. Her pictures are always adored and showered with love from her fans. She has even carried out herself very well in traditional looks, as seen in some of her posts. Here are some of the best saree looks of Shivangi Joshi.

Best saree looks of Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi was seen wearing a lovely green and black saree, looking simply beautiful. The ring on her hand catches the attention directly. She even posted multiple pictures in the same post where she is seen trying some other sarees as well. The actor surely knows how to carry herself in a traditional look.

Shivangi’s unique taste of saree makes her look different. It seems like she knows very well how to play with different colours. The decent and elegant look is making her shine even more. The picture sets out some strong positive vibes.

This picture of Shivangi in red has left many of her fans drooling. She has completed her look with open hair and a bindi. It definitely gives out goals to her fans all over.

Here, Shivangi can be seen in the picturesque snowy mountains while wearing a fabulous saree. She is certainly giving several reasons for her fans to admire her even more. She has even received great comments on her social media handle for the specific post. The actor surely knows how to spell magic on the viewers with her charm and aura within no time.

