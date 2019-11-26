Yeh Rishta Kya Kehta Hai: Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi Are Giving Major Style Inspiration

Shivangi Joshi is a well-known television actor. Shivangi is currently famous for her work in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira Goenka. Shivangi made her debut with the TV show Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, she also appeared as Aayat Haider in Beintehaa, and as Poonam Thakur in Begusarai. Along with her screen performance, Shivangi is known for her style statements as well. She is currently the female lead of the show and is cast opposite Kartik played by Mohsin Khan. The pair is one of the popular on-screen couples on the television. Mohsin Khan has won several awards for this show including Best Actor at Kalakar Awards, Best Onscreen Jodi and Best Actor Male (Popular) at Gold Awards. The star also acted in various other television shows before joining the cast of YRKKH. Here are few of the iconic looks by the duo titled Shivin who are together called as Kaira by their fans.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's looks

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on television. The show has completed almost 10 years and airs on Star Plus. It is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Directors Kut Productions. The series is directed by Jai Kalra and stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as the two leading characters. Recently, the show completed 3000 episodes and the team had a grand celebration for the same. Mohsin Khan recently shared a post commemorating the onscreen presence of Kartik and Naira, he captioned the post saying "#Kaira turned three".

