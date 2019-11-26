Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan Demand Separate Vans, Post Fallout

One of the longest-running television shows on the air, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is listed among the most-watched daily soaps in India. Apart from being lauded for its unique story, fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are also impressed with the on-screen chemistry of the lead actors, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. More than their onscreen camaraderie, fans also enjoy their offscreen togetherness and friendship. However, things between Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi seem a bit unruly post their breakup, as the actor-duo have been avoiding each other's presence on the sets of Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Here are all the details.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi demand for separated vanity van, post-break-up

The lead stars of the much-popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have been constantly creating headlines, as the duo parted ways. Their separation has now cost the production of the show as well. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan shared the same vanity van earlier. However, according to reports, Mohsin Khan had no issues in sharing his side of the van with Shivangi earlier but has demanded a separate vanity van after the duo broke up. On being asked about the situation in a recent media interaction, Mohsin Khan denied the news and called it fake. Khan added that he is still sharing the van with Shivangi. Mohsin also revealed that there are people who wish to prove them unprofessional.

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai centers around the story of Kartik and Naira meet time and again, which leads to their relationship progressing further, as they encounter love. Starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the leading roles, the much-loved soap opera is helmed by Ram Pandey.

