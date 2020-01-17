Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Meet Their Family Members But At The Cost Of Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss 13 has reportedly become the most popular of all the seasons of this reality television show. This week, Bigg Boss 13 has the ‘family week’ segment going on. The family members of all the contestants are going to come inside and meet them inside the Bigg Boss house. This will apparently serve as both a happy moment for the Bigg Boss 13 contestants as well as a reality check on what the nation thinks about them. In last day’s episode, the family members of some of the contestants have come on the show. The rest are yet to arrive.

Family week on Bigg Boss 13

However, Bigg Boss 13 contestants had to undergo a task to meet their family members. Every contestant was put up on a stand where their heads were locked in. They could not even turn their heads until Bigg Boss ordered them to. But each contestant on the stand would be tempted with someone close to them. If the prisoner got tempted to open the lock and invite the temptation inside, then he or she will be out of the captaincy task.

The four Bigg Boss 13 contestants up on the stand were Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Shefali Zariwala. First, it was Aarti’s brother, Krushna Abhishek, who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. Hearing his voice, Aarti immediately unlocked herself from the stands and ran to the gate. She was seen crying and getting emotional while hugging her brother. They went inside the house and Krushna talked to her about how she spent four months inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The brother and sister caught up and he also told her how she had maintained the dignity of the family. Aarti’s nephews were also brought inside the house. Krushna also talked to Rashami Desai and the other contestants.

Bigg Boss 13 updates

In the next episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz, Mahira and Shefali’s family members will be coming to tempt them. In a sneak peek offered by Bigg Boss 13 contestants on their official social media handles, viewers can see Mahira’s mother coming and warning her against Paras Chhabra. Although she admits that Paras is Mahira’s one true friend inside the house. Similarly, Shehnaz’s father also enters the Bigg Boss 13 house and exposes Paras’ game in front of everyone. He also asks Shehnaz to stay from Sidharth Shukla. Asim Riaz is seen talking to his brother Umar Riaz and asking him if ex- Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Himanshi Khurrana got married. For more updates, viewers need to watch today’s episode.

