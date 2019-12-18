Makers Release First Look Of Horror Sequel 'A Quiet Place 2'

An American film magazine has released the first look of 2018's unexpectedly huge horror A Quiet Place. The teaser image shows Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe as Evelyn and her three kids. Krasinski, whose character died at the end of the first film, and who is also the filmmaker, told the magazine that the sequel will see Blunt's character struggle with the concept of thriving versus surviving. He added that he liked the first part more in which Emily and he were all about surviving versus the thriving. Emily wanted to thrive and give her kids a normal life and Krasinski opposed it. In the second installment, the idea of thriving proves quite dangerous, he explained.

Krasinski speaks on sequel

The sequel's shooting wrapped back in September, has been underway since July. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe will be reprising their roles, while new recruits include Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Djimon Hounsou (Gladiator). In a podcast interview, Krasinski said of the thought process behind his sequel. He said that sequels are about a villain returning or a hero returning, and one has to build this entire world around. And that's where a lot of sequels go wrong as the entire thing is fabricated just to make that person work, he explained.

Krasinski further said that Quiet Place 2 is about if there are others who have survived the horrific creatures out in the world. It is about the idea of living in similar circumstances and battling through it. The characters explore the world outside and show what happens next. The film hits cinemas on 20 March 2020.

Well... that’s a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th! pic.twitter.com/9u4xcFjm5n — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) September 25, 2019

About the original film

A Quiet Place is a 2018 American science fiction horror film directed by John Krasinski. The film stars Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe. The plot revolves around a family struggling to survive in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind extraterrestrial creatures who attack when they hear sounds. It became a major box office hit, grossing over $340 million worldwide, and received acclaim for its atmosphere, as well as for the acting, direction, and sound design and received several awards and nominations including BAFTA and Academy Awards for Sound.

