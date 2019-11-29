Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana's Mother Calls Paras Chabbra 'badtameez' - Exclusive

Bigg Boss 13 contestants are bringing their best on the table to entertain its viewers and the audience. Many contestants have found their better half and best-friends in the house. Amongst others, in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, audiences saw Himanshi being called out for pushing Shehnaaz Gill during a task. Not just that, last week was also about Paras body-shaming Himanshi over her figure. The Punjabi actor was also slammed by Salman and a caller for her performance. In an exclusive chat with us, her mother Sumeet Kaur opened up on what she thinks of Himanshi’s performance, Paras’ body-shaming comment.

Himanshi's mother Sumeet Kaur opened up about Paras for body-shaming her daughter. She said, "Paras is the one in the house who cannot take stand for himself. She said that he called Himanshi his sister when she entered the Bigg Boss house. Further, she said that which brother body shames his sister that too on national television. She also said that which brother mocks and says bad comments about his sister's 'figure'. Who says such bad things to one's sister? She also said that Paras bohot badtameez ladka hai (Paras is an ill-mannered boy). She said that Paras Chabbra is bought in an environment where he does not know how to respect brother-sister or any relationship. Himanshi's mother further said that as far as her daughter is concerned is very beautiful as an individual.

On her gameplay inside the house, Himanshi's mother said that she is playing a very fair and great game. She is not targetting anyone inside the house and is a just being the way she is as a person. But she is upset with the way her daughter is getting targetted by other contestants inside the house. Himanshi's mother wishes luck to her daughter and says that she is being herself inside the Bigg Boss House.

Himansh and Paras fight scene:

