Bigg Boss 13: Did Himanshi Khurana Lie About Her Official Engagement? Truth Revealed

The recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13 have witnessed love brewing between two contestants, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. After Asim confessed his feelings for Himanshi, it seems like she is developing a soft corner for him too. Asim also made a sweet dish for her on the occasion of her birthday along with a heart-shaped paratha. Not only that, but he also went on to call her the most beautiful woman on television. It is pretty obvious that the two are sharing a strong equation. But their bond received some mixed reactions from the netizens with some calling it a gimmick for the show as Himanshi is reportedly engaged with someone. It was also seen that their close friend, housemate Shefali Jariwala was also miffed with their growing closeness.

Is Himanshi Khurana really engaged, the truth is here

But is the Punjabi singer really engaged? We finally know the truth. A spokesperson close to Himanshi told us that she is not engaged but instead, has been in a relationship for 9 years. The source also revealed that her beau’s surname is 'Virk'. Himanshi had earlier revealed the picture of her partner in the show, referring him with the name ‘Chow.’ After this revelation, it will be interesting to witness what will be the outcome of the growing camaraderie between Asim and Himanshi inside the house. While some netizens are displeased by their equation, some are also loving the bond between the two.

The upcoming episode will see a cute banter between Sidharth and Rashami

The future episodes of Bigg Boss also promise a lot of fun. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 will also showcase some lovey-dovey moments between contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. In tonight’s show promo launched by the makers recently, the audience will witness the duo sharing an intense bond. Despite having different personalities and starting with a few nasty fights, Sidharth and Rashami have come to a point where they are being seen engaging in adorable banters. Are you excited for the upcoming episodes? Let us know in the comments section.

