Bigg Boss 13: Its Paras Chabbra Vs Asim Riaz | Gauahar Khan Comes Out In Support Of Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 is turning into a war zone. However, this time, Paras Chhabra took things to the next level when he took a dig at Asim Riaz’s financial status. This was not expected from the reality show member. Post Paras Chhabra’s comment #Weareproudofyouasim was trending on Twitter and several fans, along with Gauahar Khan, came out in support of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

Paras Chhabra VS Asim Riaz

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra made a cheap comment on the financial condition of Asim Riaz. To which Asim Riaz proudly and calmly commented that what matters to him is the state of mind and not material things. He said that for Paras to comment on his background, it takes a certain way of thinking. Asim maintained his poise throughout the conversation and did not unnecessarily yell or scream, which is the normal way of fighting back in the house. Ex-contestant Gauahar Khan also commented in his support that she stands with Asim Riaz. She shared her message through Twitter. There were also other ex-contestants who supported Riaz.

Asim 💛 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 27, 2019

Asim आज खेल गया 💯💯💯 — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) November 28, 2019

Here is a sneak peek of Bigg Boss 13 episode:

Bigg Boss 13 airs on the Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday to Sunday at 9 pm. The popular reality show premiered on Colors TV on September 29, 2019. Superstar Salman Khan is hosting the season for the tenth time. You can also watch the highlights and live episodes on the Voot OTT platform.

