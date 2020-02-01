'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update January 31: Mishti Searches For Abir

The episode starts with Meenakshi enquiring about Abir to Nishant to which the latter said he had no clue. Nishant went on to add that he is getting married to Mishti and is very thankful that Abir has not come to interrupt the wedding and if his actions go according to plan then the duo will soon move to London after their marriage.

Nishant was just about to leave when Meenakshi asks him to be honest about Abir. Nishant replies that Abir might be at the lake where he usually visits but he knows nothing further.

Kuhu and Nishant joke with each other after which Nishant leaves and sits on the mandap. On the other hand, Abir is coughing which is being treated by a doctor who suggests he needs to be admitted in a hospital as his lungs are filled with water. Baba hands over Nishant’s report to the doctor which he found in Abir’s pockets.

Kuhu goes to fetch Mishti from her room but only to find she is not there but just a note. She comes down and hands it over to Nishant which read that Mishti has gone in search of Abir. Rajshri tells everyone that Mishti is in love with Abir and that is why she is gone and reminds Vishambharnath what she had told him when he brought Mishti home.

Vishambharnath expressed that he merely wanted to help her fulfil her dreams. Rajshri added that they never let Mishti live freely and almost made her get married, and asked if they would have done the same thing with Akshara when everyone clearly stated that they never distinguished between the two.

Rajshri asks them why Mishti had said she does not want to disappoint anybody by backing out of the wedding if she never felt pressured. Mishti has always felt the family was doing a lot of favours for her but Abir taught her the difference between favour and love. Vishambharnath blames Rajshri for insulting his love for Mishti and this is when Kuhu asks Rajshri where Mishti might have gone to which she said Mishti is probably where Abir is.

Jasmeet blames Rajshri for letting Mishti go to which Kuhu said she will call Kunal to see if he knew anything. Even Nishant tries calling Mishti but could not reach her. Everybody asks Nishant to be calm and not act inappropriately. Mishti keeps praying for Abir while she reaches Rajvansh Mansion and enquires about him to which Nanu responded that he is not home. She tells him that Abir is nowhere to be found.

