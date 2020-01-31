Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For January 30: Abir Is Rescued

The episode begins with Kuhu looking for Abir and not finding him. She calls up Kunal to tell him that she is unable to find Abir. She wonders what strong connection gave Mishti the signal that Abir is not fine. She looks at Nishant and Jasmeet and his father, worried.

Abir is shown helplessly lying in the water body. He hears a voice in his head which is Mishti's. She convinces him that he cannot give up, and he manages to open his eyes. A few pandits who had come to pray around the lake see Abir and rescue him.

Rajshri tells Vishwamber that it is time for Mishti to get dressed for the wedding. Vishwamber is having an emotional moment as he tells Rajshri to let him live this moment with Mishti for the last time. Nishant comes in and assures Vishwamber of his daughter’s happiness. He turns to Mishti and informs her that they are leaving for London tonight, to start a new life.

Nishant says that he can cancel the tickets as he can evidently see that everyone is shocked at the revelation. They all decide that Mishti should be the one making a decision here. Nishant thinks to himself how taking Mishti away this very night is necessary otherwise everyone will figure out the truth about Abir’s suspected death.

Kunal has no luck at the hospital as he is unable to find any lead on Abir's whereabouts. He is extremely worried when he hears a nurse speak about an emergency case involving a man who had almost drowned in the lake.

Jugnu asks Kunal to take help from Meenakshi. Rajshri has a hearty conversation with Mishti as she is helping her get ready. Mishti ends up sharing with her what she feels about Abir being in danger. On the other hand, the pandits are praying for Abir's well-being.

Rajshri scolds Mishti for thinking about Abir at this point. Mishti tells her that all that has been happening with her is unfair. She also adds that Abir told her the previous night about why he broke off the marriage with her.

Shaurya and Varsha make Nishant feel guilty for what he did. Nishant receives a call from Meenakshi who asks him to meet her outside urgently. Nishant gets more worried about Abir and feels guilty for not trying to help him.

A pandit finds Abir's phone and some reports in his pocket. On the other hand, Nishant is on his way out. Jasmeet discusses the falling of flower petals on Mishti and Nishant. He slyly sneaks out of the place.

Rajashri comes and asks the girls about Vishwamber. Kuhu goes inside to look for him. On the other hand, Meenakshi asks Nishant where Abir is.

