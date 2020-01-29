Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update: Abir Has Nishant's Reports

The episode for the day began as Nishant asked Abir to not snatch Mishti from him as she was his fiancee and his best friend. He asked Mishti to not leave him as well. He said that he would not leave her as Abir did, he would never drink if she was with him. He fell down after he said this. Everyone was worried about whatever was happening. They took Nishant to his room.

Mishti said that he had been sober for ten years, why did he do this today. Jasmeet blamed it all on Mishti. A doctor came in and checked on Nishant. Abir went out to get medicines for Nishant. Nishant woke up and said that he was doing all of this for Mishti. He recalled how Meenakshi was the one to give him the clothes with alcohol stains. She had asked him to hurt the family where it would hurt the most.

Nishant made up his mind that he had to win at any cost. He needed Mishti. Abir returned with medicines and was suspicious as he saw Nishant had changed his clothes. Kunal said that Nishant was weak and should not marry Mishti. Kuhu told him that marriage lessons should not be given by him. She also blamed Mishti for not being concerned about Nishant. Mishti asked Kunal to leave with Abir. Everyone else also asked them to leave.

Everyone started talking about how Mishti should marry Nishant or else he might give in to his addiction. Mishti agreed but asked them if she could talk to Abir one last time. She told Abir that time had changed and so had the truth. He tried to encourage her to elope with him. She said that if they elope and Nishant became an addict again, she would not be forgiven. She thanked him for the way he taught her to trust in love. They both got separated in tears.

Abir saw Nishant at the balcony. He got convinced that Nishant was lying. Kunal asked him why he was leaving Mishti. He said he had to make sure Nishant was right there. They decided to check his reports. Meenakshi, on the other hand, took care of the reports as she left for the hospital. Nishant decided to flee with Mishti and called for tickets. Mishti could only think about her parents. She calmed down in some time. Kuhu again accused her of choosing Abir over Nishant.

Kuhu said she wanted to help Mishti. Mishti responded by saying that she could help by not blaming. She told Kuhu that she cared for her best friend. Kuhu accused her of not caring for her family.

Abir found out that the results were negative. Nishant was not under the influence of alcohol. He asked the doctor to keep the news to himself. Abir asked Kunal to take care of Mishti and Kuhu. Meenakshi slyly picked up the file. The episode ended here.

