Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For January 29: Abir Meets With An Accident

The episode begins with Meenakshi realising that the reports were missing. She messages Nishant about the reports and that Abir was there as well. Jasmeet is worried for Nishant. Vishwamber asks her to not worry. She asks him if he will forgive Abir. He says he is a kid and kids make mistakes. She continues to say that he would have forgiven Abir if Nishant had not come in a drunk state. He reveals that he is more concerned about Nishant than Mishti. He wants the marriage to happen only for Nishant. Jasmeet breaks down as she feels guilty for questioning him. He consoles her and asks her to not apologise.

Abir checks the results and is shocked to see that the results are negative. He thinks about Nishant's betrayal. On the other hand, Mishti is washing her face as she blames herself for Nishant's situation. She thinks to herself that Nishant has supported her all this while and now it is her turn. She starts getting calls from Abir. She disconnects at first but picks it up later. Abir tells her that this is important and she needs to hear him out. In the meantime, Nishant snatches away Abir’s phone.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke written update

Rajshree asks her to get dressed for the Haldi ceremony. Kuhu takes Mishti’s phone away. Nishan asks Abir to stay away from his fiance. Abir losses his mind and punches him in the face. Abir tells Nishant how he has been hurting his family. Abir says that Mishti is his and that is final. They get into a heated argument. Abir tells Nishant that he will expose his truth. On the other hand, Mishti is ready for the Haldi ceremony.

Abir tries to call Mishti and tell her the truth but drops his phone in the car. He goes to pick it up and a vehicle unexpectedly comes in front of him. He roughly turns the car, which ends up hitting a tree. Abir rolls down into a water body.

Mishti gets restless as the diya goes off. She asks for Kuhu’s phone to call Abir. Nishant sees Abir’s car in a bad condition. He calls out for Abir but cannot find him. Nishant had planned to save him but then backs off. Mishti is called out for calling Abir at this point. Mishti sends Abir a message which is read by Nishant. He decides to reply on behalf of Abir.

Nishant messages Mishti as Abir and he asks her to leave him alone. Kunal gets suspicious as he knew Abir would never say that. Kunal thinks that Abir probably knows something about the reports. He calls Abir and says the phone is not connecting. Nishant then picks up his call and pretends to be Abir.

Read Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke Actor Ritvik Arora Is Showing Off His Dance Moves | WATCH

Also read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke January 27 Written Update: Abir Interrupts The Marriage

Nishant thinks he should have searched for Abir. Abir is shown lying near a water body. Meenakshi gets angry when the aarti plate falls and scolds Jugnu. She says it is a bad omen. Mishti still feels restless and prays for Abir’s well-being.

On the other side, Parul says maybe she had not checked the aarti plate properly. Meenakshi asks Parul to stay away from the plate. She also prays for her family’s well-being. Kunal asks about Abir at home while Mishti is still concerned. Kunal even enquires at the hospital. The people there tell him that he was involved in a fight. They are all worried. Kuhu agrees to look for him and asks Mishti to go ahead with the marriage. The episode ends here.

Image courtesy: Shaheer Sheikh

Read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update: Abir Has Nishant's Reports

Also read 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Jan 28: Lav And Kush Caught Red-handed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.