'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Title Song Lyrics Are An Absolute Delight, Know What They're About

Marathi language serials are garnering a lot of attention lately. The storylines of their serials haven’t remained the same old saas-bahu type. They’re evolving according to the audience’s taste. One such serial that has captured the viewer’s attention is Aai Kuthe Kay Karte.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is a Marathi serial whose storyline revolves around a mother who has dedicated her life to her children and her household. But she sees her efforts are taken for granted. This hurts her very much. She, therefore, decides to sacrifice her responsibilities as a housewife and sets out to reinvent herself.

Apart from gaining popularity from the storyline, another element that Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is famous for is its title song. Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’s title song is widely loved by the audience. The lyrics of the song have a deep meaning and mass connecting appeal. Audiences relate to the song because it resonates with them.

पुसते पाणी डोळ्यानं मधले घास भरवते जी … ती आई बोल बोबडे शिकवीत सारे जग दाखवते जी … ती आई पुसते पाणी डोळ्यानं मधले घास भरवते जी … ती आई विसरून सारे मी पण सोबत हसते रडते ती आई ठेच लागता सगळ्यात आधी ओठी उमठते जी … ती आई जखमेवरली फुंकर होते, दयेचा हि सागर होते जी ती आई… पुसते पाणी डोळ्यानं मधले घास भरवते जी … ती आई.. श्वासही देते… ध्यासशी देते ,जगण्याचा विश्वास ही देते तरीही म्हणते जग व्यहारी, आई कुठे काय करते…! आई कुठे काय करते…!

The lyrics of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte reflect everything a mother does for her children. A mother wipes the tears from her children’s eyes and comforts them when they feel low. She teaches kids to speak their first words and shows them the world. A mother is the one who laughs with her children when they’re happy and cries with them when they’re sad. A mother is the first person who will tend to her children when they get hurt. That is just how much a mother does for her children.

The serial stars Madhurani Gokhale-Prabhulkar as Arundhati Anirudhha Deshmukh and Milind Gawali as Anirudhha Vinayakrao Deshmukh in lead roles. The serial is directed and created by Ranjan Shahi. It is based on Bengali series Sreemoyee that airs on Star Jalsha. Aai Kuthe Kay Karte airs on Star Pravah. The serial’s sister production is Anupama that airs on Star Plus. The serial is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Promo image: @madhurani.prabhulkar Instagram

