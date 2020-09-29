'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Sept 28 Update: Arundhati And Anirudh's Heated Argument

The Star Pravah serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte started airing its episodes back in July 2020 after a break due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The series has now taken back to its full swing and airs episode regularly and has also seen some major plot developments which have increased the entertainment quota of the show altogether. On September 28, 2020, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte aired its 151st episode which revolved around Arundhati confronting Anirudh. Read below to know what happened in the latest episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte -

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte - September 28, 2020, written update

The episode begins with Arundhati entering Anirudh's room and shutting the door from the inside as she looks at him with disappointed and angry eyes. However, unaware of what Arundhati is getting at, Anirudh simply rejoices that she is back to consciousness. Arundhati does not waste any time and aks Anirudh if he loves Sanjana and plans on marrying her. Anirudh tries to make her Arundhati understand that whatever she saw in the bedroom and fainted was not what it looked like.

Arundhati continues asking whether he wants to marry Sanjana. Anirudh loses his calm asking if he will be allowed to put his side forward, he does so without hesitation. Anirudh reveals that he was going to tell everyone about it as Sanjana was threatening him, also revealing that their son Abhi has also known about it. The episode pretty much revolves around the argument between two as it was heavily based on Arundhati breaking away the stereotype of being a housewife who does not stand up for herself.

The argument takes a final turn when Arundhati tells Anirudh that she is ready to give him a divorce. Anirudh, on the other hand, does not want it and threatens that she will have to leave his house after the divorce as he worked hard for the money. Arundhati slams Anirudh's views stating that the people in the house will follow her anywhere she goes as he has only earned money, but she has earned people. The husband-wife standoff ends when Arundhati tells Anirudh that he does not exist for her anymore. The episode ends with Vidya Tai spending some time with Arundhati and the latter sleeping on her lap.

