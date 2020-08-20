'Bigg Boss' Marathi Fame Rupali Bhosle's BTS Fun From 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Sets; Watch

Bigg Boss Marathi fame Rupali Bhosle who recently joined the popular Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte seems to be having a gala time on the sets of the show. Taking to her Instagram, she keeps sharing glimpses of her BTS fun with fans. Recently, the actor posted a slow-motion video wherein she can be seen oozing glamour.

Rupali Bhosle’s BTS fun

In the video shared by her, Rupali Bhosle is walking down the stairs donning a gorgeous traditional ensemble. She has worn a peach kurta which is topped with a floral jacket and palazzo pants. Braided hair-do and minimalistic makeup rounded off her look. As she walks down, Rupali’s face is brightened with glee. Take a look at it here:

Not only this, but she also thanked her Instagram family for reaching the milestone of 200k followers. Along with thanking fans, she urged them to watch Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, hinting that the show has new & gripping plot twists in store for them. Check out her video here:

Rupali Bhosale keeps sharing BTS video from the sets of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. Be it explaining how everyone on the set is following all the precautionary measures keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 crisis or dropping exclusive hints of her show’s plot.

About Aai Kuthe Kay Karte

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is a Marathi show that airs on Star Pravah & is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee of Star Jalsha. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the plot of the show revolves around the life of Arundhati who dedicates her entire life to look after the needs of her family. However, when she realises her efforts are taken for granted, she sets out to establish her own identity.

Rupali Bhosle replaced Deepali Pansare to play the role of Sanjana in the show. As per media reports, Deepali had to call it quits mid-way due to some personal reasons and hence Rupali stepped in her shoes. The plot of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has also inspired the Hindi show Anupama starring Rupali Ganguly in the lead role.

