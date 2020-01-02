Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Cast: Everything We Know About The Actors And Their Roles

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is a new Marathi show that airs on Star Pravah at 7:30 PM. The show can also be streamed online on Hotstar. The story of the show revolves around Arundhati Deshmukh, who has lost her own identity while being a good mother and wife. The show is a take on how mothers love their family unconditionally and selflessly but often their efforts go unnoticed. The show’s producer Rajan Shahi has produced many popular family drama shows for Star. After gaining fame and recognition for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata Hai and Bidaai, Rajan Shahi is all set to touch the hearts of the audience by this story which will be relatable in many households. Satish Rajwade, who is the channel’s spokesperson, in an interview about this show said that the show is an attempt to remind people that a mother is of utmost importance in life. Read on to know more about the cast of the show.

Aai Kuthhe Kay Karte Cast:

Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar as Arundhati Deshmukh

The main lead of the story is played by Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar, who is a popular singer and actor in real life. She has acted in many films, television shows, and dramas. She is an all-rounder artist in the entertainment industry. She is all set to portray the role of a middle-aged housewife who dedicated her life for her children and husband. Upon realising that all her efforts are in vain as nobody ever acknowledges her sacrifices, she sets out to create a new identity for herself. The show will show how she fares on the new journey of life.

Milind Gawli

Milind Gawli is an Indian film actor and director and is often seen on the small screen. He has acted in different Marathi, Hindi, and Malayalam language films and television serials. He will be seen in the show playing a pivotal role.

Supporting cast

The show will also feature Archana Patekar, Deepali Pansare, and Kishore Mahabole in pivotal roles.

