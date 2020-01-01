Best Marathi Performances 2019: Actors Who Won Hearts With Their Films

The Marathi film industry saw the release of various great films this year including the release of the much-awaited second part of Ye Re Ye Re Paisa. Every year, there are a certain few actors that manage to win hearts at the Box Office with their films. Here are a few Marathi stars that ruled the year 2019.

Marathi Stars who ruled the movie industry in 2019

Subodh Bhave

Subodh Bhave rules the Box Office this year with the release of four films. The star was a part of Appa Ani Bappa which also starred Bharat Jadhav and was directed by Ashwini Dhir and also starred in Paani alongside Adinath Kothare. Bhave also starred in AB Aani CD alongside Vikram Gokhale and Sayali Sanjeev. He was also a part of Ek Nirnay... Swatahacha Swatasathi starring alongside Madhura Velankar and Vikram Gokhale.

ALSO READ | Top Marathi Movies To Binge-watch On Netflix This Month

Lalit Prabhakar

Lalit Prabhakar starred in comedy-drama Smile Please in 2019 alongside Mukta Barve. The film revolves around an award-winning photographer who goes through a personal crisis, as she struggles to find her own sense of purpose. A young man who lives at her house as a paying guest helps her get her life in order. Directed by Vikram Phadnis, the film gained wide popularity for its beautiful storyline.

Ankush Choudhary

Directed by Sanket Prakash Pavse, Ankush Choudhary starred in a popular romantic drama titled Triple Seat. The film also stars Shivani Surve and Pallavi Patil. Released in October, the film revolves around a love triangle between the lead and two girls.

ALSO READ | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Based On Tanaji Malusare To Release In Marathi

Swwapnil Joshi

Starring in Mogara Phulaalaa, Swwapnil Joshi delivered a stellar performance as he played a man who spends his entire life listening to his mother but faces a dilemma as he meets the love of his life. The film also stars Sai Deodhar, Sanyogita Bhave, and Neena Kulkarni in the lead roles. Swwapnil Joshi previously ruled the theatres in 2018 with the release of Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3.

Amey Wagh

Amey Wagh starred in a popular drama titled Girlfriend alongside Sai Tamhankar. Marking the directorial debut of Upendra Sidhaye, the film revolves around Nachiket, a single guy who feels the peer pressure to get into a relationship and ends up introducing a fake girlfriend to his family. Amey Wagh previously ruled the Box Office with his film Muramba.

ALSO READ | Best Marathi Movies From 'Fatteshikast' To 'Hirkani' That Released In 2019

ALSO READ | Best Of 2019: Top Romantic Marathi Songs That Will Redefine Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.